

CTV Montreal





A man in his thirties was shot shortly after midnight in Montreal's Ahuntsic Cartierville borough.

Witnesses spotted several people running away from Emile Yelle St. following the incident, however nobody appears to have seen the shooting itself.

Officers said that several gunshots were fired.

Police say the victim is a man in his thirties who has had run-ins with the law, and has told police he has no idea what happened.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injured leg.

This is the second shooting attack in Montreal this week. Police are hunting for four people who shot and injured a 31-year-old man on Salaberry near the intersection with Taylor.