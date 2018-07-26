

The Canadian Press





A 31-year-old man was shot during fight in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Wednesday night.

A 911 call was made just before 11:00 p.m. A fight involving four people had broken out on Salaberry near the intersection with Taylor.

When police arrived, they found the injured man. Witnesses said that other than the victim, the fight involved two men in their 20s and one his 50s.

The three suspects had already fled and police said no arrests have yet been made.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the SPVM said the victim’s life is not in danger.