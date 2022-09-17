Man seriously injured in Drummondville apartment fire

911 emergency services line. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV NEWS) 911 emergency services line. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV NEWS)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin

All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects to the monarch. Many had huddled in line amid waits that stretched up to 16 hours, enduring London's coldest night in months.

Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchildren, clockwise from front centre, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, James, Viscount Severn, Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, obscured, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall bow, during the vigil of the Queen's grandchildren, as they stand by the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state, in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday.( Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon