Forest fire protection agency calls for vigilance in Eastern Quebec

The Quebec forest fire prevention agency (SOPFEU) is issuing a call for caution to the population of Eastern Quebec, due to the high risk of forest fires over the next few days.

According to SOPFEU, weather conditions mean that the risk of forest fires will be particularly high over the next few days on the North Shore, in the Lower St. Lawrence and in the Gaspé Peninsula.

As of Thursday morning, the fire risk had already reached the "extreme" level, the highest, in these regions.

"When SOPFEU issues a call for caution, it means that weather forecasts predict that conditions will not only be conducive to fire outbreaks, but will also favour high-intensity fires that can spread rapidly," reads a news release.

SOPFEU says it is monitoring the situation very closely, anticipating the outbreak of several new fires over the next few days.

This call for caution comes just hours before the start of the Quebec National Holiday long weekend.

In this context, the organization maintains that open fires, such as campfires, are not recommended when fire danger is high or winds are blowing at more than 20 km/h.

SOPFEU also calls for vigilance on the part of all-terrain vehicle outings, as the hot engine parts of these vehicles can start fires if they come into contact with dry brush.

On Thursday morning, three forest fires were active in SOPFEU's intensive protection zone.