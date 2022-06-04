Man missing after boat capsizes in Baie-Comeau, Que.

A boat with five people on board capsized Saturday afternoon on the Dallaire river in Baie-Comeau, Que.

One of the passengers, a man, is missing. A rescue operation is currently underway.

According to preliminary information from Quebec provincial police(SQ), there were two children on board.

Four people were pulled out of the water and transported to hospital, said SQ spokeswoman Hélène St-Pierre. Their condition is unknown.

The causes of the accident are currently unclear, and it is not known if the passengers were wearing life jackets.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 4, 2022.