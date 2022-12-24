Man killed after armed assault at Longueuil motel

A man was seriously injured after an armed assault at a Longueuil motel on Montreal's South Shore on Friday night, and police confirmed Saturday that he died of his injuries.

The stabbing occurred around 9:10 p.m. in a motel room on Sir Wilfried-Laurier Boulevard in the St. Hubert neighbourhood.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

A 52-year-old man was arrested and will be interviewed by Longueuil police (SPAL) investigators at a later date.

The SPAL said the two men knew each other.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the event and will meet with a witness soon, the SPAL added.