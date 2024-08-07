MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man in hospital after stabbing in Montreal's east end

    A 39-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A 39-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    A 39-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Tuesday night.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 9:20 p.m. about an injured man in an alley near Sainte-Catherine and Chambly streets.

    Once on location, police found the victim with wounds to the upper body, and he was rushed to hospital.

    Officers say they have reason to believe more than one assailant may have attacked the man.

    A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators to canvass the scene.

