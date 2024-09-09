PWHL reveals names, logos for all six franchises ahead of second season
The Professional Women’s Hockey League has unveiled long-awaited team names and logos for all six franchises.
The Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montréal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres will take the ice next season as the league enters its second campaign.
More coming.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 9, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada begins preparations for shutdown due to 'inflexible' union demands
Air Canada is finalizing plans to suspend most of its operations, likely beginning Sunday, as talks with the pilot union are nearing an impasse over 'inflexible' wage demands, the country's largest airline said on Monday.
Justin Trudeau may be in for an earful as he meets with caucus in B.C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may be bracing for an earful from his caucus when Liberal MPs gather in Nanaimo, B.C. today to plot their strategy for the coming election year.
Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard's long-delayed sentencing expected today
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced for his sexual assault convictions today, after multiple delays in the case that have stretched for months.
Apple's upcoming iPhone will catapult the tech trendsetter into the age of AI
Apple's ubiquitous iPhone is about to break new ground with a shift into artificial intelligence that will do everything from smartening up its frequently dim-witted assistant Siri to creating customized emojis on the fly.
Trial begins over Texas 'Trump Train' highway confrontation
A federal trial is set to begin Monday over claims that supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump threatened and harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas four years ago, disrupting the campaign on the last day of early voting.
'Shogun' wins record-breaking 14 Emmys at Creative Arts ceremony as Jamie Lee Curtis gets her first
'Shogun' won the most Emmys ever for a single season of a television series with 14 at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday night, while 'The Bear' won seven including best guest actress in a comedy series for Jamie Lee Curtis.
Couche-Tard says it's committed to purchase of 7-Eleven owner, outlines its case
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says it is 'disappointed' in a refusal of its takeover offer by the Japanese owner of 7-Eleven and remains focused on reaching a deal.
Authorities vow relentless search as manhunt for interstate shooter enters third day in Kentucky
As a gruelling manhunt stretched into a third day Monday for a suspect in an interstate shooting that struck 12 vehicles and wounded five people, authorities vowed to keep up a relentless search as the stress level remained high for a rural area where some schools cancelled classes.
China announces joint naval, air drills with Russia
China's Defence Ministry on Monday announced joint naval and air drills with Russia starting this month, underscoring the closeness between their militaries as Russia presses its grinding invasion of Ukraine.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard's long-delayed sentencing expected today
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced for his sexual assault convictions today, after multiple delays in the case that have stretched for months.
-
Man struck and killed by vehicle in North York: police
A man has died in hospital after he was reportedly struck by a vehicle in North York, Toronto police say.
-
No injuries reported following smash-and-grab robbery at Mississauga jewelry store
Police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Mississauga.
Ottawa
-
Federal employees now required to be in the office 3 days a week
As tens of thousands of public servants return to the office for a minimum of three days a week this week, public service unions continue to oppose the federal government's new hybrid work policy.
-
PWHL unveils Ottawa Charge team name and logo
Ottawa's professional women's hockey team will be called the Charge.
-
OC Transpo insists capacity is 'sufficient' to meet demand as public service workers return to the office
The head of OC Transpo insists there is "sufficient additional capacity" available on OC Transpo buses and the O-Train as federal public servants return to the office this week.
Atlantic
-
N.B. Liberals officially launch election bid before official start of fall campaign
The New Brunswick Liberals got a jump on the province's coming fall election by officially launching their party's campaign on Sunday, saying they're focused on addressing affordability and improving the ailing health-care system.
-
Air Canada begins preparations for shutdown due to 'inflexible' union demands
Air Canada is finalizing plans to suspend most of its operations, likely beginning Sunday, as talks with the pilot union are nearing an impasse over 'inflexible' wage demands, the country's largest airline said on Monday.
-
Residents of new affordable housing in Dartmouth begin moving in
The first residents of the 32 new affordable homes for women and their children in Dartmouth, N.S., have moved in, with more to follow in the coming weeks.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Northern Ontario
-
54-year-old G1 driver did not have required ignition interlock, crashes vehicle on Hwy. 11, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say a 54-year-old novice driver was travelling with drugs and without a required ignition interlock device or a qualified driver in the vehicle when it ended up in the ditch off Highway 11 last month, leading to multiple charges including impaired driving.
-
Does the Manitoulin Island swing bridge need replacing sooner rather than later?
Another politician has added his voice to the call to have the timeline to build a new bridge in Little Current to connect Manitoulin Island to the mainland sped up.
-
Air Canada begins preparations for shutdown due to 'inflexible' union demands
Air Canada is finalizing plans to suspend most of its operations, likely beginning Sunday, as talks with the pilot union are nearing an impasse over 'inflexible' wage demands, the country's largest airline said on Monday.
London
-
Pedestrian dragged by vehicle
Owen Sound police are searching for witnesses after a pedestrian was dragged by a vehicle.
-
video
video ‘Not checking out yet’: Woman with incurable cancer vows to keep fighting
Heather Appleton just renewed her passport for another ten years. “I’m not checking out yet,” said Appleton, 61, who has the incurable cancer, Multiple Myeloma.
-
Arrests made in Sarnia break and enter investigation
Sarnia police officers have arrested two suspects after a break and enter investigation.
Kitchener
-
Over 200 firearms seized in weapons investigation: Waterloo Regional Police
According to police, during a traffic stop in Waterloo, officers noticed firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle.
-
Grieving mother planning peaceful protest at Rockwood OPP station
Faye Dzikewich continues to fight for answers for her 36-year-old son, who died after spending the night in an Ontario Provincial Police cell in Rockwood, Ont.
-
At least 16 vehicles stolen from Cambridge in just over three weeks
More than a dozen vehicles have been stolen from Cambridge since mid-August.
Windsor
-
Fire crews investigating blaze at former Windsor school
Windsor fire was on scene of a blaze at a former school on Norman Road Sunday afternoon.
-
One dead following collision on Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line
One person has died following a collision Saturday night.
-
Car fire leads to impaired charges: OPP
The Essex County OPP have laid charges following a single vehicle collision and car fire.
Barrie
-
Barrie new garbage collection begins in September 2025
The City of Barrie's new-style garbage collection begins in 2025.
-
United Way wants to keep people in their homes
The Simcoe Muskoka United Way is creating a Home Relief Bank to help people stay in their homes.
-
CKVR alumni reunite
Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.
Vancouver
-
'It's terrifying': B.C. business owner fears store being targeted after latest break-in attempt
An attempted break-in to a Metro Vancouver business was caught on camera this weekend, leaving the owner with a terrifying sense of déjà vu.
-
B.C. man on the hook for strata's $15K in legal fees, tribunal finds
The "volume and severity" of complaints against a B.C. condo owner for violating building bylaws were sufficient to justify hiring a lawyer to handle them, a tribunal has ruled, dismissing the man's bid to be let off the hook for $15,000 in legal fees.
-
Relief from hazy skies coming to Metro Vancouver: regional district
Metro Vancouver has been under hazy skies due to wildfire smoke wafting into the region from the U.S, but conditions are expected to change Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
B.C. man on the hook for strata's $15K in legal fees, tribunal finds
The "volume and severity" of complaints against a B.C. condo owner for violating building bylaws were sufficient to justify hiring a lawyer to handle them, a tribunal has ruled, dismissing the man's bid to be let off the hook for $15,000 in legal fees.
-
B.C. First Nation offers reward for information in missing woman case
Mounties in Northern B.C. have set up a dedicated tip line as part of their ongoing investigation into the disappearance of an Indigenous woman two months ago.
Winnipeg
-
Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard's long-delayed sentencing expected today
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced for his sexual assault convictions today, after multiple delays in the case that have stretched for months.
-
Indigenous leaders mourn loss of ‘warrior’ Grand Chief Cathy Merrick
Indigenous leaders came together Saturday to honour the life and legacy of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick.
-
A frenzy of fur and fuzz as the Teddy Bears' Picnic makes its return
A cavalcade of teddy bears and the kids who love them made a return to Assiniboine Park Sunday.
Calgary
-
Senior dead after being hit by car in Airdrie
Airdrie RCMP are investigating after a 72-year-old man was struck and killed early Sunday morning.
-
Calgary's water use back in 'unsustainable' territory
After dipping below the threshold of unsustainable water usage for one day, Calgary is back up into the red area.
-
Judge expected to sentence protesters at Coutts border protest
A judge is expected to hand down sentences today for two men convicted for their roles in the 2022 Coutts, Alta., border blockade.
Edmonton
-
'Beautiful in its own way': New forest emerges in Jasper National Park, bringing protection and new opportunities
Charred stumps and the remains of fire-ravaged trees still cover large tracts of land on the Jasper landscape, but life is returning quickly down below.
-
'It's morally wrong': A rural Alberta town reacts to homeless shelter closure
At the end of a side street in Slave Lake, Alta., Lynn Bowes looks at a grey job-site trailer with boarded-up windows and doors that once operated as her town's only homeless shelter.
-
Air Canada begins preparations for shutdown due to 'inflexible' union demands
Air Canada is finalizing plans to suspend most of its operations, likely beginning Sunday, as talks with the pilot union are nearing an impasse over 'inflexible' wage demands, the country's largest airline said on Monday.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan's police watchdog investigating after death on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response (SIRT) is investigating after a man died as a result of police action on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
-
Queen City Marathon returns to Regina
Regina's annual Queen City Marathon took place on Sunday, and it attracted quite the crowd. The start and finish line at the Conexus Arts Centre hosted people of all skill levels looking to try their hand at a race.
-
RCMP Depot Division holds annual memorial service in Regina
The second Sunday in September has been a solemn day at the RCMP's Depot Division in Regina since 1935.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's police watchdog investigating after death on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response (SIRT) is investigating after a man died as a result of police action on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
-
Online fundraisers launch for victims after Saskatoon student set on fire
Online fundraisers have been launched to support the victims of an incident that saw a student set on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate on Thursday.
-
Annual walk held in memory of Baeleigh Maurice in Saskatoon
Three years have gone by since the death of nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice at the intersection of 33rd St. W. and Avenue G. Three years marked by court dates, committee meetings, and pleas to the city to improve safety conditions.