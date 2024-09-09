MONTREAL
Montreal

    • PWHL reveals names, logos for all six franchises ahead of second season

    Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin, centre, celebrates with teammates Dominika Laskova, left, and Catherine Dubois, right, after scoring an empty-net goal during the third period of a PWHL hockey game against New York Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. Montreal won 5-2. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Frank Franklin II) Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin, centre, celebrates with teammates Dominika Laskova, left, and Catherine Dubois, right, after scoring an empty-net goal during the third period of a PWHL hockey game against New York Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. Montreal won 5-2. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Frank Franklin II)
    Share

    The Professional Women’s Hockey League has unveiled long-awaited team names and logos for all six franchises.

    The Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montréal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres will take the ice next season as the league enters its second campaign.

    More coming.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 9, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trial begins over Texas 'Trump Train' highway confrontation

    A federal trial is set to begin Monday over claims that supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump threatened and harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas four years ago, disrupting the campaign on the last day of early voting.

    China announces joint naval, air drills with Russia

    China's Defence Ministry on Monday announced joint naval and air drills with Russia starting this month, underscoring the closeness between their militaries as Russia presses its grinding invasion of Ukraine.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News