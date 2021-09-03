MONTREAL -- A 22-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in downtown Montreal.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened at 11:10 p.m. Thursday on Saint-Denis Street, near Viger Avenue.

"The man was injured to the upper body," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He was conscious while being transported to hospital. There is no danger for his life."

Witnesses told police the attack occurred after a conflict between the victim and at least two suspects.

"They were seen fleeing the scene," Comtois said, adding the victim was known to police.