A 49-year-old man was stabbed Thursday morning in downtown Montreal
MONTREAL -- A man who was allegedly involved in a dispute with at least one other person was stabbed in the upper body early Thursday night in downtown Montreal.
A few hours after the stabbing, the Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed that the 49-year-old man's injuries were no longer life-threatening.
A 911 call at 45 minutes after midnight led police to the scene of the assault, at the intersection of Tupper and Lambert-Closse streets, just north of René-Lévesque Blvd. West.
The injured man was transported to the hospital, but at daybreak, the SPVM had not yet reported any arrests.
A security perimeter was set up by police so that investigators could comb the scene.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 19, 2021.