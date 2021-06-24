MONTREAL -- A 46-year-old man is recovering in hospital after his vehicle caught fire in the west end Lachine borough on Wednesday night, Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed.

A passerby called 911 at 2:30 a.m. after noticing that the motorist had lost control of his vehicle on Saint-Joseph Boulevard, near Victoria Street.

Officers say the man crashed into a pole and his vehicle caught fire soon after.

He was transported to hospital with a wrist injury, but was conscious at the time.

The Montreal fire department was dispatched to control the blaze.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and they are working to determine if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the incident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 24, 2021.