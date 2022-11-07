Man in his 30s dies after stabbing in Montreal's Chinatown

A man in his thirties has died following a stabbing in Montreal's Chinatown Sunday night, in the Ville-Marie borough.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), a 911 call was made just before 10 p.m. concerning an incident on the corner of Clark and De La Gauchetière Streets.

The victim was reportedly stabbed in his upper body at least once during an altercation involving several people.

He was rushed to hospital that night, and police said the following day that he had died.

All suspects fled on foot. However, witness accounts led police to the location of one suspect, a 31-year-old man.

The man was brought in for questioning.