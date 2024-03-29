Man in critical condition after stabbing in Montreal

A man is in critical condition in Montreal on Friday morning after he was stabbed in a rooming house in the borough of Lachine late on Thursday evening.

Police have already arrested a suspect in the case.

The man was allegedly attacked late on Thursday night, shortly before 11:45 p.m., by his neighbour in a rooming house on 1st Avenue, near Provost Street, in the borough of Lachine.

After first responders intervened, the 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with "upper body" injuries. According to information provided by the Montreal police, he was "semi-conscious" when he was taken by ambulance.

At around 8 a.m. on Friday morning, medical authorities were still fearing for his life.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old suspect was arrested near the scene of the attack. He too had to be hospitalized, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

"According to initial observations by police officers on the scene, the victim was attacked by the suspect with a sharp object in one of the rooms, and the suspect attempted to flee before police arrived," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Véronique Dubuc.

For the moment, the police do not know why the suspect attacked his victim. The link between the two men also remains unknown.