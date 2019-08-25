Featured Video
Man hospitalized in early morning shooting
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 11:58AM EDT
A shooting in a commercial area of Montreal left a man with injuries to his lower body on Sunday morning.
The shooting took place at around 4:50 a.m. near the corner of St-Zotique and St-Hubert.
The 30-year-old victim was taken to hospital but police said his life wasn’t in danger. According to an SPVM spokesperson the man was shot at least once in the lower body.
Police said they are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting and would meet with the victim on Sunday.
