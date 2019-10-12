Man hospitalized after falling 30 feet down Mount Royal
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 8:23PM EDT
Pedestrians on Mount Royal are being warned to watch their steps after a man suffered injuries in a fall on Sunday.
According to a spokesperson for the Montreal fire department the man, who was between 50 and 60 years old, fell while walking at around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters said he was not walking on an official path. He rolled approximately 30 feet down the mountain and was found by passerby on Olmsted Rd.
The fire department’s Sauvetage En Hauteur team responded to the call. The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
