MONTREAL -- A man in his 40s was found dead at a downtown Montreal establishment early Tuesday morning.

Sharing very few details, the Service de police de la ville de Montreal (SPVM) called the death suspicious and said it took place in an entertainment establishment.

A 911 call around 1:10 a.m. about an unconscious person led officers to a building on Ste-Catherine St. near the Montcalm St. intersection, where they confirmed the man’s death.

An autopsy will be performed on the body to determine the cause of death -- in the meantime, investigators from the SPVM will examine the scene where the body was found.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2020.