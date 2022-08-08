Man found dead in trash during Montreal east-end recycling collection

Montreal police are investigating the suspicious death of a man discovered in a bin during recycling collection in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Monday morning.

Police received a 911 call at around 8:50 a.m. after the body was discovered during a pickup at Adam St. and Letourneux.

Sources told CTV News the call was placed by a pickup worker.

The body, which had been placed into the bin, was moved into the back of the recycling truck, where it was discovered.

When police arrived, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have set up a perimeter to allow investigators to survey the scene.

With only preliminary information available, police have only identified the man's death as "suspicious."

"Suspicious," in this case, "means that all hypotheses are being studied right now to explain this situation," explained police spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

Police have not yet identified any suspects.

-- More details to come. Published with files from CTV's Iman Kassam.