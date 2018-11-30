Featured Video
Man found dead behind gym in Saint-Jerome
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 9:33PM EST
A man was found dead in the snow behind a gym in Saint-Jerome on Friday afternoon.
He was found at 2 p.m. behind Gym-X on Labelle Blvd.
Police say there is no obvious cause of death at this point. Crime scene technicians are trying to determine how he died.
An autopsy will be conducted Monday.
