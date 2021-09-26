Advertisement
Man found dead after shooting in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough
Published Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:46PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:57PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A man was found dead with bullet wounds Sunday afternoon following a shooting in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
Police say the man in his 30s was found dead shortly after 12 p.m. on the ground near a vehicle on 7th Street near Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard.
-- This is a developing story which will be updated
