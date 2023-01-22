Man discovered bleeding with hands bound on St-Laurent Blvd.: police

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was found bleeding with his hands bound downtown Sunday morning.

Police believe the 38-year-old man was assaulted by one or two people inside an abandoned building on St-Laurent Boulevard, near Ontario Street.

Multiple 911 calls were made around 11:40 concerning the victim, who was discovered on St-Laurent with injuries to his upper body and with his hands tied.

The victim was transported to hospital. His life is not in danger, according to the SPVM.

A perimeter was established while investigators gathered more information.