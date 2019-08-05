Featured Video
Man dies fighting forest fire north of Ottawa
Roadside view of the forest fire in Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette, QC about 60 kilometres north of Ottawa.
MONTREAL - Quebec's forest fire protection service has identified a 32-year-old who died Sunday while battling a blaze in the province's Outaouais region.
The fire protection service SOPFEU says Isaiah Nottaway lost consciousness while working to contain a fire in Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette, about 50 kilometres north of Ottawa.
Resuscitation attempts were made until paramedics arrived, but Nottaway was pronounced dead after being transported to hospital.
The service said in a statement that it is unclear what caused his medical crisis.
Nottaway was a firefighter with the Algonquin community of Kitigan Zibi, which was offering auxiliary support to a crew with the provincial forest fire protection service.
The service says it is collaborating with several investigations, including one by Quebec's workplace health and safety board.
