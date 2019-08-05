

CTV Montreal Staff





MONTREAL - Quebec's forest fire protection service has identified a 32-year-old who died Sunday while battling a blaze in the province's Outaouais region.

The fire protection service SOPFEU says Isaiah Nottaway lost consciousness while working to contain a fire in Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette, about 50 kilometres north of Ottawa.

Resuscitation attempts were made until paramedics arrived, but Nottaway was pronounced dead after being transported to hospital.

The service said in a statement that it is unclear what caused his medical crisis.

Nottaway was a firefighter with the Algonquin community of Kitigan Zibi, which was offering auxiliary support to a crew with the provincial forest fire protection service.

The service says it is collaborating with several investigations, including one by Quebec's workplace health and safety board.