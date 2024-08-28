Man dead after shooting in Saint-Lin-Laurentides

A 50-year-old man has died from gunshot wounds in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, located about 65 kilometres north of Montreal.

Provincial police (SQ) say a call came in around 3:30 p.m. reporting multiple shots fired near the intersection of 9th Avenue and Guilbault Street.

The victim, identified to CTV News by a source as Pierre Daniel Bentevenia, was allegedly shot in the driveway of his parents’ home.

His mother, Josephine D’Angelo and his stepfather, Antonio Mazza, told CTV News they were completely shocked when they heard the gunshots outside their home.

They said they ran outside and found their son, who spoke briefly before dying.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The parents also allege they saw a man driving away from the scene seconds after the attack.

Police have set up a security perimeter, and investigators are still on the scene trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

An investigation is currently underway.