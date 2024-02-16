Man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 2 women near Montreal

A Quebec man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women Thursday west of Montreal.

Fabio Puglisi, 44, is accused of killing Elisabetta Puglisi-Caucci and Manon Blanchard, Thursday.

Puglisi-Caucci was his 68-year-old mother and Blanchard, 53, was a neighbour.

Puglisi is also facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault against another neighbour, 70-year-old Nighat Imtiaz. She was seriously injured in the attack but is now in stable condition.

The accused appeared at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse via videoconference late Friday morning to be formally charged. Wearing a black t-shirt and a white jumpsuit during the appearance, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police are seen apprehending a suspect outside an apartment building in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., west of Montreal, where multiple people were stabbed, in a still frame taken from handout video footage, captured on a smartphone by a witness on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Piero Gervasi

The court requested that he be assessed at the Philippe-Pinel psychiatric hospital in Montreal to determine if he is fit to stand trial. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 22.

The accused was sent to hospital to be treated for minor injuries after he was arrested by Quebec provincial police Thursday at an apartment complex on Émile Bouchard Street in Vaudreuil-Dorion, an off-island suburb of Montreal, where the attacks took place.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was called to the residential building just before noon to respond to a call about multiple people being stabbed.

According to a witness at the scene, the accused appeared to be in a state of crisis.

Court records show that Puglisi was due in court last Friday for an alleged assault that took place on Nov. 16, 2023. He was charged on Jan. 30 and subsequently released on bail.

The records also show that he was twice found not criminally responsible in separate criminal cases in 2012 and in 2020.

The most recent case involved an alleged fraud, while the first case involved charges of assault with a weapon, dangerous driving and hit-and-run.