Man charged in West Island shootout renounces right to bail hearing

The man accused of starting the shootout in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Montreal's West Island renounced his right to a bail hearing in court on Thursday.

Michael Hickey, 26, was arrested and is facing 15 charges after a gunfight on Aug. 5 where around three dozen shots were fired that left three people in the hospital, including Hickey.

Hickey's lawyer, Alex Grey, confirmed that his client renounced his right to a bail hearing, meaning he will remain behind bars.

Hickey is facing 15 charges related to the Aug. 4 shooting.

A Montreal father of three, Houssam Abdallah, 52, and his eldest son, Abdel Rahman Abdallah, 18, were shot while Houssam's wife Sirin El Jundi watched on in horror.

The family had just returned from a camping trip, and the two men were unloading their car at Salaberry Boulevard and Davignon Street in DDO.

The Quebec police watchdog (BEI) is investigating the police shooting.

Hickey will be back in court on Nov. 1.