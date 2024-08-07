Montreal father injured while protecting family from gunfire; accused appears in court

A Montreal father of three was scheduled to go into surgery Wednesday after being injured while trying to protect his family from gunfire on the West Island last weekend.

His wife, Sirin El Jundi, said she still can't believe what happened.

"I'm shocked. I'm shocked," she said in an interview at her home on Wednesday." You never think that something like this will happen to us."

Rain forced the family to return home early from a camping trip last Sunday. When some of them were unloading the car, a man who was being chased by police tried to steal their vehicle. Around 30 to 40 shots were fired.

When El Jundi heard screams coming from outside, she went out and saw her husband, Houssam Abdallah, 52, and eldest son, 18-year-old Abdel Rahman Abdallah, bleeding on the ground.

"My husband is not OK. He needs to have surgery today. He had an operation. We hope that everything will be OK," El Jundi said.

Houssam Abdallah, 52, and 18-year-old Abdel Rahman Abdallah were shot. (Submitted)

Since the shootout involved police officers, Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) is investigating.

The police watchdog said officers received a 911 call about a dispute and potential gunfire at a home on the corner of Salaberry Boulevard and Davignon Street in Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO).

"One of the persons involved in the dispute left the residence on foot and crossed paths with a motorist," said the BEI. "This person allegedly pointed a firearm at the motorist. The motorist left. The subject continued on foot and headed towards a second vehicle, near which there were three people."

Three people are in hospital after shots were fired in Montreal's West Island. (Matt Grillo/CTV News)

The BEI notes when police arrived on the scene, gunfire was exchanged between the officers and the suspect.

"The subject was shot and seriously injured," the BEI noted. "Two people in the vicinity of the vehicle were shot and seriously injured. Their condition is currently stable and there are no fears for their lives."

Nackeal Hickey, 26, was arrested and appeared in court Tuesday. Court records show that he is facing 15 charges, including possession of a loaded restricted firearm, non-compliance with a previous court order not to possess or carry any type of weapon, and attempting to cause the deaths of four people.

Hickey has a criminal record dating back to 2016. In February 2024, he pleaded guilty to escape and being at large without excuse and failure to comply with probation order.

In 2017, he pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was sentenced to just over two years in jail and two years of probation.

Hickey was scheduled to return to court Wednesday.