Man charged in alleged 'romance scam' could have other victims: Montreal police

Montreal police say they are concerned that a man who was charged after he allegedly defrauded a senior in a "romance scam" may have targeted other victims.

Jocelyn Demers, 58, was arrested on May 8 and appeared in court to face one count of fraud.

Police said in a news release that the alleged offences took place in March in the Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles and Montréal-Nord boroughs and involved a 64-year-old victim.

According to the alleged scheme, the accused first met the victim on social media and then met her in person after establishing a relationship. Demers convinced the woman to make several purchases at various businesses, promising to pay her back quickly.

"The suspect also asked the victim to cash cheques that were not honoured by the financial institutions. After cashing the cheques, the suspect keeps the money and the victim suffers a financial loss," Montreal police said in a news release on Thursday.

The police released a mugshot of the accused, who they describe as a French-speaking caucasian man who is five feet seven inches tall, weighs about 138 pounds, has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Demers or knows someone who might have been is asked to contact their local police station or call 911 to file a complaint. Anonymous complaints can also be filed by calling Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.

Police are also reminding the public to take steps to avoid being victims of fraud: