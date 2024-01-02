Man charged after New Year's hit-and-run that left 2 dead

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after two people were killed during a hit-and-run just after the New Year.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant confirms the suspect appeared in court by video conference on Monday afternoon.

He has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, fleeing the scene of a deadly accident and impaired driving causing death.

Monday at 1:20 a.m., police received two 911 calls about the incident at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard Ouest and de l'Acadie Boulevard in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

When the police arrived on the scene, they found the bodies of two men, aged 30 and 31.

"Their deaths were pronounced on the scene," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The suspect car was speed[ing] on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard towards the west when it would have struck the two pedestrians."

The suspect was located shortly after near the intersection of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard Ouest and Dutrisac Street, about a kilometre-and-a-half away.

Police say he was attempting to flee on foot.

The driver was taken to the hospital, and a blood test was requested to determine if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.