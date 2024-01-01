2 killed in Montreal hit-and-run just after New Year's celebrations

Two people are dead after a hit-and-run in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough that occurred shortly after Montrealers rang in the new year.

Montreal police (SPVM) received two 911 calls about the incident at 1:20 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard Ouest and de l'Acadie Boulevard.

"When the police arrived on the scene, they located two people on the ground," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "Their deaths were pronounced on the scene."

She adds their identities are currently unknown.

"The suspect car was speed[ing] on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard towards the west when it would have struck the two pedestrians," Chèvrefils said.

The 23-year-old suspect was located shortly after near the intersection of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard Ouest and Dutrisac Street, about a kilometre-and-a-half away.

Police say he was attempting to flee on foot.

The man was taken to hospital and is expected to meet with investigators sometime during the day Monday.

Two security perimeters have been established, one where the victims were found and the other where the vehicle was located, to allow investigators to canvass the scenes.