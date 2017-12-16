

The Canadian Press





A 38-year-old man was beaten in his Villeray home on Friday night.

Police said four men, wearing hoods, entered the home on 55th St., pointed a gun at the victim’s head and struck him in the face, causing minor injuries.

The victim said the suspects told him they had come to collect a debt. They left the home without stealing anything.

The suspect, who is known to police, is cooperating with the investigation.