Man arrested, six injured in head-on collision near Quebec City

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a head-on collision that left six people injured Saturday evening in the Quebec City area.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Emergency services were alerted to a collision between a sedan and an SUV shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Route 369 in Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, about 30 kilometres northwest of Quebec City.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert said the SUV veered out of its lane and into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the SUV was alone in the vehicle, which struck the sedan carrying five people.

All six were transported to area hospitals to be treated for injuries ranging from minor to serious. They are all expected to survive, said Joubert.

The driver was arrested and released, with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

"The driver of the SUV, a man in his 30s, may have been impaired by alcohol at the time of impact. This is why a blood sample was taken at the hospital," said the SQ spokesperson.

- With files from The Canadian Press