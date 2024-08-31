Man arrested in fatal Saint-Lin-Laurentides shooting

Provincial police (SQ) have arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with an alleged murder in Saint-Lin-Laurentides on Aug. 28.

Stephane Lamaute, a resident of Saint-Lin-Laurentides, was arrested on Friday evening and is scheduled to appear before a Joliette judge via videoconference on Saturday afternoon.

Lamaute is accused of shooting 51-year-old Pierre-Daniel Bentivegna in the driveway of his parents' home. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital

His mother, Josephine D'Angelo and his stepfather, Antonio Mazza, told CTV News they were shocked when they heard the gunshots outside their home.

"He was a very generous man," D'Angelo said, adding that her son had a complicated mental health history, including depression. They explained that Bentivegna spoke briefly before dying.

The parents also said they saw a man driving away from the scene seconds after the attack.

On Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m., the SQ received a call about gunshots heard near the intersection of 9th Avenue and Guilbault Street.

A warrant for Lamaute's arrest was issued on Friday, and investigators from the SQ were still conducting searches at the time of his arrest.