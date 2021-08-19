STE-MARIE-DE-BEAUCE, QUE. -- A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Wednesday's shooting of a police officer in Sainte-Marie, in the Beauce region.

The arrest took place in Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, provincial police force the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed. The man from Saint-Zacharie was on the run for a little more than 13 hours.

Police were on a hunt of the suspect after Const. Catherine Giroux, a 40-year-old mother, was shot following a road safety intervention at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Highway 73 in Sainte-Marie.

The SQ said the police officer was able to provide a description of the suspect, which facilitated the investigation. The police force also received information from citizens, said spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau at a press conference Thursday morning.

The man was finally located late in the evening. Loaded weapons were seized from his vehicle.

The tactical intervention unit also participated in the arrest, while the Lévis and Quebec City police departments provided support to the SQ during the investigation.

Premier Francois Legault commented about the incident on Twitter, saying it was an "unacceptable act," and wished the officer a speedy recovery.

