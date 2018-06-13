Man arrested in connection with murder in Northern Quebec
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 6:40PM EDT
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman found dead in Kuujjuaq, in northern Québec.
Chloe Labrie, a 28-year old healthcare worker in the town of 2,800, was found unconscious on Monday night and later died.
Her body showed signs of violence.
The suspect was found in a residence on Monday night and questioned by investigators before being arrested.
Labrie was originally from Victoriaville and had been working in Kuujjuaq for a few years.