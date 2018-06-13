

The Canadian Press





A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman found dead in Kuujjuaq, in northern Québec.

Chloe Labrie, a 28-year old healthcare worker in the town of 2,800, was found unconscious on Monday night and later died.

Her body showed signs of violence.

The suspect was found in a residence on Monday night and questioned by investigators before being arrested.

Labrie was originally from Victoriaville and had been working in Kuujjuaq for a few years.