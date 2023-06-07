Man arrested, facing murder charge in the killing of Claudia Iacono

Police have made an arrest in the killing of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of Mafia associate Moreno Gallo, after she was gunned down at the wheel of her car in Montreal last month.

Joel Richard Clarke, 28, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder Wednesday at the Montreal courthouse, according to Quebec's Crown prosecution office. The accused is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon to face the charges.

On May 16, Iacono, 39, was fatally shot in the parking lot outside the salon she owned in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN–NDG) borough. She was married to the son of Moreno Gallo, a man with links to organized crime who was assassinated in an Acapulco restaurant in Mexico on Nov. 10, 2013.

Montreal police advised the media that they will be providing information about a "major development" in the Iacono investigation at an afternoon news conference.

Mafia experts have said the killing of a woman who has links to organized crime figures is a rare move in the mob world.

This is a developing story. More details to come.