Second suspect arrested in connection with shooting of former Montreal Mafia boss's son

Officers from Quebec's organized crime squad (ENRCO) have arrested a second suspect in connection with the shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto.

The 34-year-old man from Rivière-des-Prairies was taken into custody on Monday morning, according to a press release.

Last Friday, another man, 32, from Mascouche, in Lanaudière, was arrested in connection with the case and was then released.

The shooting occurred on March 15 at about 4:30 p.m. as Rizzuto, the son of late Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was driving in a black Mercedes on Highway 440 in Laval.

The occupant of a Porsche allegedly fired several times at Rizutto's car.

Police say a second vehicle, a red Porsche Macan, could also be connected to the incident but did not reveal if the second suspect arrested was in the red car at the time of the attempted murder.

Following the shooting, Rizzuto drove south on Highway 13 to the parking lot of a funeral complex in the Sainte-Dorothée area. He was shot in the leg and survived the attack.

In 2009, Rizzuto's older brother, Nicolo Rizzuto Jr., was assassinated in a shooting in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood. The following year, his grandfather, Nicolo Sr., was shot in his home by a sniper.

With files from The Canadian Press.