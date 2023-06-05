Montreal organized crime figure Francesco Del Balso killed in daylight shooting

A man was shot and killed in the Montreal suburb of Dorval on Monday afternoon.

A source told CTV News that the victim is organized crime figure Francesco del Balso.

Montreal police (SPVM) have not released the victim's identity. They said that shortly before 1 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a shooting on St. Regis Boulevard near Deacon Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 53-year-old man shot in the upper body in a parking lot near the Monster Gym. He was confirmed dead on the scene.

Francesco Del Balso was found dead outside the Monster Gym in Dorval on Monday, June 5, 2023. (Source: Charbonneau Commission)

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Del Balso is a known Mafia associate of the Rizzuto organized crime family. He was arrested in September for allegedly trying to extort nuns and a priest at the Saint-Maxime Church in Laval.

In 2006, he was arrested in Project Colisee during a police sweep of the Montreal Mafia. He was convicted of gangsterism and conspiracy to import and sell cocaine to the Hell's Angels. He was released in 2016, reinterned and then released again in 2017.

Del Balso's killing comes less than three weeks after another shooting in broad daylight involving families of organized crime has taken place in the city's streets.

Claudia Iacono, 39, was gunned down May 16 in the parking lot of her salon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.

Iacono was the daughter-in-law of Moreno Gallo, a man with links to organized crime who was assassinated in a Mexican restaurant in 2013. She was a mother of two.

Experts who monitor the Mafia say the targeting of a woman is rare and goes against the "unwritten rules" of the organized crime underworld.

Del Balso was suspected by police of being behind the attempted murder of the son of the late Mafia godfather Vito Rizzuto, Leonardo Rizzuto, who had become one of the leaders of Italian organized crime in Montreal, according to The Canadian Press.

Rizzuto survived the assassination attempt in mid-March in Laval after being shot in the leg while driving on a highway.

A few days later, Del Balso was intercepted by police at Montreal-Trudeau airport as he attempted to leave the country. He was subsequently released, but his passport was seized.

With files from The Canadian Press

- This is a developing story. More details to come.