

CTV Montreal





Surete du Quebec were waiting at the airport Wednesday night for the arrival of a man from India so they could place him in handcuffs.

Police believe Harmandeep Singh, 23, is the driver behind a fatal hit and run on Highway 30 in Brossard last August.

A tractor-trailer heading east hit a small car from behind, knocking the smaller car off the road.

The car hit a lamppost, killing a 21-year-old Mexican tourist who was in the back seat, and critically injuring the three other people in the vehicle. The three others have since recovered. The passengers were all members of the same family.



The truck driver continued without stopping. The truck and trailer were found abandoned in Lachine the day after the collision.

Police say Singh, a resident of Brampton, Ont., was behind the crash.

Police knew Singh was arriving at Trudeau airport Wednesday evening, returning from India, and arrested him there.

He is set to appear in Longueuil court Thursday to face one count of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of hit-and-run causing bodily harm and one count of failure to stop at scene of crash.