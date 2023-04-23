Man arrested after suspicious death south of Montreal

A man was arrested Sunday in the case of a suspicious death in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie, south of Montreal.

"This morning at 9:15 a.m., the police received a call to go to a residence on Pine Avenue in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, in the Saint-Luc sector," said Sgt. Jérémie Levesque of the local police department. "A suspect was apprehended at the scene."

The police officer did not want to give any further information about what happened at the residence.

The identity of the victim was not released, nor was the reason for the suspect's arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.