Man arrested after CAQ candidate's banner photoshopped with dripping blood

Quebec police have arrested a suspect after CAQ candidate in Chauveau Sylvain Lévesque's election banner was photoshopped with blood dripping down it.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said its major crime investigation squad arrested a 44-year-old man in his home in Sainte-Beatrix, an hour-and-a-half north of Montreal.

The images were posted directly onto Lévesque's social media accounts.

The candidate called attention to the sign on his Twitter account, adding that he filed a complaint with the police.

"This kind of publication is unacceptable," he said. "We can be against ideas, but violence and intimidation will never be tolerated."

The suspect will appear in the Joliette courthouse on Sept. 29 on charges determined by the Crown.

Je suis allé porter plainte au poste de police ce matin. Ce genre de publication est inacceptable.On peut être contre des idées, mais la violence et l'intimidation ne seront jamais tolérées. Malgré ça, rien ne m'empêchera d'aller à la rencontre des citoyens de #Chauveau! pic.twitter.com/DOqMyxwX77 — Sylvain Lévesque, candidat de la CAQ Chauveau (@SLevesquedepute) September 1, 2022

The SQ investigation is ongoing, and police remind citizens that defacing campaign signs is not legal.

"It's never okay to put anything on any public signs," said SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

Depending on what is on the sign, Scholtus said, defacers of campaign signs can receive fines or face charges.

The SQ created a special emergency number for major party candidates who receive threats or attacks.

Liberal candidate Marwah Rizqy said she received death threats over the phone, and her colleague, Enrico Ciccione's office, was broken into.