Quebec creates emergency hotline for election candidates receiving threats

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault (centre) announced the emergency hotline at a news conference in Lévis, Que., on September 2, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jacques Boissinot) Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault (centre) announced the emergency hotline at a news conference in Lévis, Que., on September 2, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jacques Boissinot)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon