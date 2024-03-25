MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man arrested after brawl at strip club leaves 1 dead

    Quebec provincial police have arrested a 25-year-old Laval man in connection with a death that occurred during a fight at a gentlemen's club in Terrebonne, in the Lanaudière region.

    The man was arrested on Sunday and is suspected of being involved in an altercation with the victim at the O'Gascon Gentlemen Club on Gascon Road last Friday.

    The man met with investigators and is scheduled to appear at the Laval courthouse on Monday.

    Official charges have not yet been laid.

