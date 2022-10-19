Man and woman in their sixties killed in Ile Bizard: Montreal police

A man and woman in their sixties were found dead in an east Ile Bizard home Wednesday night in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the 30th and 31st homicides of 2022.

Police say they received a tip at around 9:30 p.m. concerning two bodies in a home near the intersection of Des Erables and Des Noyers Avenues.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered the bodies of a 60-year old man and 65-year-old woman bearing marks of violence. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: CTVNewsMontreal.ca's continued coverage of crime and policing in the Greater Montreal Area

Two people were pronounced dead in east Ile Bizard Wednesday night, police set up a perimeter as officers investigated the circumstances leading to their deaths (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

A 29-year-old male suspect was met by police for questioning.

The SPVM says he is related to the victims and the incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute.

A barrier has been established around the residence as the investigation conties and the case has been transferred to the major crimes unit.