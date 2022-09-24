Man and woman fatally shot in Longueuil, Que.

A man and a woman were shot Friday night in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore. They were transported to hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

According to Longueuil police (SPAL), a suspect vehicle from which the shots were fired fled the scene.

The event occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Lyon Street in Longueuil. Police were dispatched to the scene and found the two victims next to each other in a parking lot along the road, said SPAL spokesman François Boucher.

The ages of the man and woman are yet to be confirmed by authorities.

A perimeter was set up as investigators analyzed the scene. By 10:30 p.m., they were interviewing witnesses to determine the cause and circumstances of the shooting.

According to Boucher, no leads have been ruled out for now. Investigators are trying to determine if the people involved knew each other and if it was a settling of scores.

"We are currently looking for clues that could advance the investigation to determine the motives that led to this event," he said.

No suspects have been arrested by police.

A section of Lyon Street, between Jacques-Cartier Boulevard West and Darveau Street, has been temporarily closed to traffic.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 24, 2022.