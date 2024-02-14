MONTREAL
    Man, 66, dies in hospital after Montreal apartment fire

    A firetruck is seen Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz) A firetruck is seen Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
    A 66-year-old man has died after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Montreal's La Petite-Patrie neighbourhood.

    Montreal police said it received a call at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday from firefighters in need of traffic assistance at the site of the blaze on Christophe-Colomb Avenue near Bélanger Street Est.

    "Firefighters brought the blaze, which appears to have started in an apartment building, under control," said Jeanne Drouin, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "A 66-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to hospital in critical condition."

    Police confirmed Wednesday evening that he died of his injuries.

    The building was evacuated but the residents were later allowed to return inside.

