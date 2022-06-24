Man, 62, in critical condition after being stabbed by son, say Montreal police

A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed by his son in St-Laurent, police say.

At 5:25 a.m. on Friday, police responded to an emergency call about an injured man in a home on Cote-Vertu Blvd. near Cardinal St.

They found a 62-year-old man who had been stabbed and injured in the upper body.

He was taken to hospital, where he's still in critical condition, said a Montreal police spokesperson shortly before 8 a.m.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on site, and police say it's the man's son.

Officers have established a perimeter around the property and are still investigating.