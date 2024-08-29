MONTREAL
    Man, 60, stabbed near Lionel-Groulx metro station, Montreal police investigating

    Montreal police (SPVM) car.
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 60-year-old man was stabbed near Lionel-Groulx metro.

    Police report that a 911 call at 10 a.m. reported that a man was stabbed with a weapon on Atwater Avenue on the border of the Little Burgundy and St. Henri neighbourhoods.

    Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim, who was transported to the hospital.

    He was conscious during transport and police say that there is no fear for his life.

    "The suspect left the scene before the police arrived," said SPVM spokesperson Antony Dorelas.

    Dorelas said that the initial information suggests that a fight broke out and escalated to the point where the man was assaulted.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

