Man, 52, shot and injured in the West Island

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was shot and injured early Friday morning in Pointe-Claire, in the West Island.

Around 1:15 a.m., a conflict broke out between a group of people at the intersection of Donegani and King Avenues. At least one gunshot was fired and the suspects fled before police arrived.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, was transported to hospital where authorities do not fear for his life.

A security perimeter was established and SPVM investigators will interview witnesses and check security footage to gather more information on the event.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.