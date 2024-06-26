MONTREAL
    • Man, 45, arrested after stabbing in Montreal's NDG neighbourhood

    A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood.

    Montreal police (SPVM) say they received a 911 call at 2:10 p.m. about an assault with a weapon on Sherbrooke Street West near Beaconsfield Avenue.

    When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was conscious when he was transferred to the hospital.

    "According to preliminary information, a conflict broke out between the suspect and the victim, [and] the suspect attempted to flee the scene and was quickly apprehended," said SPVM spokesperson Anthony Dorelas.

    Police arrested a 45-year-old man who was transported to a detention facility.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

