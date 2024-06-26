Man, 45, arrested after stabbing in Montreal's NDG neighbourhood
A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood.
Montreal police (SPVM) say they received a 911 call at 2:10 p.m. about an assault with a weapon on Sherbrooke Street West near Beaconsfield Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was conscious when he was transferred to the hospital.
"According to preliminary information, a conflict broke out between the suspect and the victim, [and] the suspect attempted to flee the scene and was quickly apprehended," said SPVM spokesperson Anthony Dorelas.
Police arrested a 45-year-old man who was transported to a detention facility.
The investigation is ongoing.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian businessman Frank Stronach facing new charges in connection with historical sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach is facing eight new charges after police say they've identified additional victims as part of an investigation into historical sexual assault allegations.
DEVELOPING A coup attempt is feared in Bolivia as troops pour into the streets
Armoured vehicles rammed into the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday as a top government official warned of a coup attempt and President Luis Arce said 'irregular' deployment of troops was taking place in the capital.
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis
Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.
Lawyers looking for thousands of families owed money by Veterans Affairs
The suit was launched after the Office of the Veterans Ombud found the government had been improperly calculating the disability benefits and pensions of its clients starting in 2003.
WestJet to start cancelling flights as early as Thursday as mechanics prepare for possible job action
WestJet says it may start cancelling flights on Thursday as the airline faces a possible strike by its mechanics the day after.
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Canada's youngest athlete at the Paris 2024 Olympics could be a 14-year-old skateboarder
Fay De Fazio Ebert, only 14 years old, was one of four athletes named to Canada's Olympic skateboarding group, as Canada Skateboard and the Canadian Olympic Committee revealed their choices on Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian businessman Frank Stronach facing new charges in connection with historical sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach is facing eight new charges after police say they've identified additional victims as part of an investigation into historical sexual assault allegations.
-
'Disturbing incident': Toronto police identify suspect who allegedly concealed dead body in Riverside apartment
Toronto police say a convicted sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant befriended a 'vulnerable individual' and concealed their dead body in a Riverside apartment last month.
-
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Train Yards placed in receivership over owner's unpaid $39 million loan
One of Ottawa's largest shopping centres has been placed in receivership over an outstanding $39 million loan by the owner of the property. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice appointed Grant Thornton Limited as receiver and manager of the assets of Ottawa Train Yards on Industrial Avenue.
-
Man facing charges for allegedly threatening Ottawa Coun. Plante, police say
An Ottawa man is facing charges of uttering threats and harassment after allegedly making threats towards Ottawa-Vanier Coun. Stephanie Plante.
-
RCMP Musical Ride kicks off in Ottawa Thursday
It's a Canadian symbol and tradition, the world-famous RCMP Musical Ride is ready for another summer of touring, starting in Ottawa this week. The RCMP Musical Ride will tour this summer in Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba.
Atlantic
-
Teacher charged with sexually assaulting student: N.S. RCMP
A teacher from Tatamagouche Regional Academy in Nova Scotia is facing multiple charges of sexual offences against a student.
-
Halifax icon who wore high heels with pride dies at 86
Harold Brenton Anderson, who wore high heels for decades in Halifax and loved to travel, has died.
-
Man arrested during emergency alert in Lunenburg county was carrying gardening tool: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man in connection with an emergency alert issued in Lunenburg County Wednesday morning.
N.L.
-
Federal government ends cod moratorium in Newfoundland after more than 30 years
The federal government has ended the Newfoundland and Labrador cod moratorium, which gutted the province's economy and transformed its small communities more than 30 years ago.
-
Wildfire in Labrador jumps Churchill River, hydro generating station evacuated
The Labrador wildfire threatening the town of Churchill Falls jumped the Churchill River on Tuesday, prompting the emergency evacuation of the hydroelectric generating station about seven kilometres away.
-
Water bombers dousing Labrador fires halted by thunderstorms, but rain is coming
Crews are building fire lines and using industrial sprinklers to protect a central Labrador town from wildfires, though a thunderstorm temporarily halted a fleet of water bombers on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
-
Sudbury, Ont., Crown takes over criminal prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour
In court on Wednesday, Sudbury Crown attorney Kara Vakiparta moved to take over what had been the private prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour on a charge of criminal negligence causing death related to a 2006 mining fatality.
-
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
London
-
Educational charity director charged with fraud
Laura Pethick was hired as the executive director of Foundation for Education Perth Huron in July of 2021. Three years later, she’s accused of defrauding the charity of thousands of dollars.
-
LHSC projects significant deficit this fiscal year
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) said they are facing “significant budget pressures” in a statement released on Wednesday. With a deficit of $78.1 million last fiscal year, this year’s projections are estimated to run up to $150 million.
-
Mayor of Sarnia calls on senior governments to solve urban encampment crisis
At Rainbow Park on the south side of downtown Sarnia, security officers walk a beat of a different kind – one with grass below their feet rather than pavement.
Kitchener
-
Violent incidents on the rise in Waterloo Region public schools
ETFO is sounding the alarm over an increase in violent incidents at public elementary schools in Waterloo Region.
-
Milton man charged with groping teen girl
Halton police believe there may be more victims of a Milton man, who’s already accused of groping a 15-year-old.
-
OPP release names in death investigation in Harrow
Essex County OPP have released the names of four family members in an ongoing death investigation in Harrow.
Windsor
-
Weather alerts in effect for region
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Western Elgin County, and Eastern Lambton County. Windsor-Essex is under a rainfall warning.
-
E.C. Row Expressway ramp at Dougall Avenue reopens after truck rollover
Windsor police have reopened the E.C. Row Expressway westbound off ramp at Dougall Avenue.
-
OPP release names in death investigation in Harrow
Essex County OPP have released the names of four family members in an ongoing death investigation in Harrow.
Barrie
-
Suspects impersonating police officers make traffic stop in New Tecumseth
Provincial police in New Tecumseth are investigating and warning the public after a report of two men posing as officers who conducted a traffic stop.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Simcoe County
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Simcoe County as strong winds and heavy rain moves through the region.
-
Hearing held for Barrie police officer facing 2nd misconduct allegation
A high-ranking Barrie Police Service officer facing a second count of discreditable conduct made her first appearance in a virtual Police Services Act hearing Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Child drowns after tube flips over in lake near Cranbrook, B.C.
An 11-year-old boy died after drowning in a lake in southeastern B.C. last weekend, according to authorities.
-
Most cities trailing behind housing targets as B.C. reveals next slate of goals
In the months since the province gave orders to 10 B.C. municipalities to build more homes, most are trailing behind on their housing targets, according to the housing ministry.
-
Man charged in Sicamous, B.C., senior's murder
One week after a 66-year-old woman was killed in B.C.'s Shuswap region, a suspect has been charged with second-degree murder.
Vancouver Island
-
Most cities trailing behind housing targets as B.C. reveals next slate of goals
In the months since the province gave orders to 10 B.C. municipalities to build more homes, most are trailing behind on their housing targets, according to the housing ministry.
-
B.C. coroner says 11 people died of heat injuries in 2023, urges residents to prepare
Eleven people died from suspected heat-related injuries in British Columbia last year, according to the latest data from the provincial coroners service, which is urging residents to prepare for more unusually high temperatures this summer.
-
Meet the centenarians: Canada's oldest age group is also its fastest-growing
Vi Roden said she reads an average of 50 books a year, attends history lectures at her local seniors centre, and does yoga twice a week.
Winnipeg
-
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
-
No charges for driver in 2023 Manitoba bus crash that killed 17 seniors: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP and Crown prosecutors will not lay charges against the driver of a bus involved in a crash with a semi-truck in 2023.
-
Winnipeg woman wins $1M lottery jackpot
A Winnipeg woman is officially a millionaire after winning a Western Max lottery prize.
Calgary
-
Calgary indoor water-use reductions could ease after July 1 if restoration process goes smoothly
Water services in Calgary could be fully restored by July 1, with some water-use reductions easing shortly after if everything goes according to the city's plan.
-
WestJet to start cancelling flights as early as Thursday as mechanics prepare for possible job action
WestJet says it may start cancelling flights on Thursday as the airline faces a possible strike by its mechanics the day after.
-
Charges laid in violent Calgary kidnapping that saw victim restrained, assaulted
Calgary police have laid charges in a horrific and violent kidnapping last month.
Edmonton
-
Man in critical condition after being run over outside Rogers Place: police
A man is in hospital after he was run over outside Rogers Place on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Oilers stars McDavid, Draisaitl played through injuries in playoffs: coach
The head coach of the Edmonton Oilers says some of the team's top stars were playing through major injuries during their Stanley Cup playoff run.
-
Police investigating at 82 Avenue apartment building
Police taped off the entrance to an apartment building east of Whyte Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP investigate 'suspicious' death in Canora
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a “suspicious” death after a man died from his injuries in Canora, Sask.
-
'Living out my dream': Local rugby player making an impact on international stage
A local rugby player has been making an impact on the international stage, fresh off a historic win at the Pacific Four Series.
-
Walk of Fame inductee Tatiana Maslany celebrated in 'Hometown Stars' event
Award winning actor Tatiana Maslany unveiled her "Hometown Star" in an event in Regina on Wednesday, courtesy of Canada's Walk of Fame.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man accused of driving drunk, killing scooter rider released from jail
A man accused of killing a man on an electric scooter while driving drunk has been released from jail.
-
'The federal government can't interfere': Sask. will not comply with federal clean electricity regulations
The Government of Saskatchewan announced that it will not comply with the incoming federal clean electricity regulations.
-
'Scenic route' into Sask. national park closed due to road damage
Drivers looking to take the “scenic route” into the Prince Albert National Park will need to take a detour for now.