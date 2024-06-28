Work gets underway to revamp Lachine lighthouse, pier

Work is finally underway at Lachine's picturesque lighthouse and pier, a project envisioned by and for residents.

Architect François Martineau says the revamping project underway at Pier 34 is an homage to Lachine.

"I believe it's going to be a lot more people, but that's a good thing for Lachine. It's going to improve the experience," he said.

He's part of the group of residents that pitched the pier makeover idea to the city in 2021. Three years later, it's finally underway.

Martineau says that's a relief.

"Being an architect myself, I see a lot of projects, a lot of ideas not being realized," he said.

Pier 34 in Lachine. (CTV News)

It was one of the projects that won in the first edition of Montreal's "participatory budget," a citizen-led initiative.

For urbanist Julie Levasseur, who was also behind the pitch, it was crucial to table an idea that benefits all visitors.

"When I first moved to Lachine, I found that the lighthouse is very emblematic. But people were allowed to park on it so it was kind of strange because you have this amazing space for people but it's not inclusive because there's cars all the time," Levasseur said.

Geared towards creating a haven of relaxation, the group planned an accessible space to promote the natural beauty and the activities it nurtures, like urban fishing.

"One of my biggest sturgeons that I caught was actually here at the lighthouse. It was a 55-pounder," said Montreal resident Karl Balazuela.

Balazuela says catfish, bass and walleye are other common fish reeled in at the pier.

Aside from fishing, there's still plenty to enjoy in the area, like people watching.

"We see the people putting their boats in the water, coming out of the water. We see people passing by on their bikes," said Lachine resident Lise Bessette.

Lachine Borough Mayor Maja Vodanovic sees the $3-million project as an investment in the neighbourhood's future.

"We want to create a destination in Lachine, a destination for watersports, a destination for swimming — like a real summer destination," Vodanovic said.

As Levasseur points out, the pier's remodeling is just the first step of a much bigger project.

"This whole place is actually part of a future huge nautical park. So the marina is going to be eventually a public marina for everybody. This place is going to be much more inclusive for people," she said.

In 2021, 3,780 citizens voted for the Pier 34 project. While they'll have to wait six months to enjoy the renewed pier, residents nevertheless see the light.