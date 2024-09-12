MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec wants to force tips to be calculated before taxes

    Tipping
    Share

    Quebec wants to curb abusive tipping.

    The Minister responsible for Consumer Protection, Simon Jolin-Barrette, tabled a bill on Thursday that would require retailers to calculate tips based on the price before Quebec and Canadian sales taxes.

    For example, on a restaurant bill of $100 before tax, proposed tips will be calculated on the $100 and not on $114.98 after tax.

    The 15 per cent tip option will show an amount of $15, instead of being calculated on $114.98, which would be $17.25.

    The bill also increases the compensation offered to consumers when the price of a good recorded at the cash register is higher than the advertised price for merchants using optical reader technology. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 12, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News