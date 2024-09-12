Quebec wants to force tips to be calculated before taxes

Quebec wants to curb abusive tipping.

The Minister responsible for Consumer Protection, Simon Jolin-Barrette, tabled a bill on Thursday that would require retailers to calculate tips based on the price before Quebec and Canadian sales taxes.

For example, on a restaurant bill of $100 before tax, proposed tips will be calculated on the $100 and not on $114.98 after tax.

The 15 per cent tip option will show an amount of $15, instead of being calculated on $114.98, which would be $17.25.

The bill also increases the compensation offered to consumers when the price of a good recorded at the cash register is higher than the advertised price for merchants using optical reader technology.